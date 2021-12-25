$375.12 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will post sales of $375.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $364.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $387.75 million. Triumph Group posted sales of $425.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

Triumph Group stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.07. 607,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,376. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 3.12. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,980,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 13,098.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

