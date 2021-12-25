3,841 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $509.01 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $409.73 and a one year high of $533.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $512.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.71.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

