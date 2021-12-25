$4.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will post sales of $4.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.83 billion and the highest is $5.02 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $4.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $19.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.56 billion to $19.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.65 billion to $21.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.57. 1,309,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,592. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $174.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.60 and its 200 day moving average is $155.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.