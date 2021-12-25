$443.89 Million in Sales Expected for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) to announce $443.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $421.77 million to $466.00 million. New Jersey Resources reported sales of $454.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $44.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.85%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $156,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NJR. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

