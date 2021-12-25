$49.39 Million in Sales Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will report $49.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the lowest is $48.30 million. Brigham Minerals reported sales of $23.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 107.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year sales of $162.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $161.80 million to $163.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $203.05 million, with estimates ranging from $193.15 million to $221.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MNRL shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

MNRL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.61. The company had a trading volume of 101,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -187.35 and a beta of 2.32. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,454.41%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $365,821.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $181,583.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,224 shares of company stock worth $2,083,964 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

