494 Shares in FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC) Bought by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in FCF US Quality ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in FCF US Quality ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 97,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 21,572 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FCF US Quality ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in FCF US Quality ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in FCF US Quality ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

BATS TTAC opened at $59.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.96. FCF US Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $36.45.

