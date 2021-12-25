5,022 Shares in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 215,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after buying an additional 141,037 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $4,053,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,500 shares of company stock worth $9,680,095 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $70.25 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.09.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.