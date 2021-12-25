53,389 Shares in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,166,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,001,000 after acquiring an additional 232,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,569,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,097,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,440,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,203,000 after acquiring an additional 198,626 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,768,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,046,000 after acquiring an additional 432,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,469,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,077,000 after acquiring an additional 43,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

REZI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $28.19.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

