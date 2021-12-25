6 Meridian Acquires New Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in CorVel in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CorVel by 87.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CorVel in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CorVel in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $198.29 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $97.39 and a 52 week high of $206.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.36.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $157.74 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.88, for a total transaction of $1,401,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,811 shares of company stock valued at $8,177,079 in the last three months. 49.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

