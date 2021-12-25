6 Meridian Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

6 Meridian boosted its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDEN. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $534,000.

Shares of EDEN stock opened at €108.95 ($122.42) on Friday. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 1 year low of €54.51 ($61.25) and a 1 year high of €71.11 ($79.90). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €110.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €111.17.

