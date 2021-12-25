6 Meridian Buys 1,013 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,922,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,200 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,529,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,999,000 after purchasing an additional 682,015 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,731,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,176,000 after purchasing an additional 474,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,789,000.

RSX stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $33.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.43.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

