6 Meridian Has $626,000 Stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

6 Meridian raised its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 742.8% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 113,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 99,827 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MGU opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.40%. This is a positive change from Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

