6 Meridian Sells 11,568 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

6 Meridian decreased its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,568 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 441,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 92,217 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 39,462 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 313,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the period. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kathleen T. Mcgahran sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $64,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet acquired 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,190.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $17.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.94%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

