690 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 21.5% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,568,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 14.1% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 8.0% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.20. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

