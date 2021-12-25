$72.05 Million in Sales Expected for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to announce $72.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.40 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $65.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year sales of $275.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.30 million to $276.36 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $305.08 million, with estimates ranging from $298.50 million to $315.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEA. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after buying an additional 2,304,519 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,453,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 8,062.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,089,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,801 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,568,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,464,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 611,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,129. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.07 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 353.35%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

