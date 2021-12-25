$737.76 Million in Sales Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will report $737.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $740.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $735.92 million. Avaya posted sales of $743.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVYA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

AVYA traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 794,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,500. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.81 and a beta of 1.48. Avaya has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In other Avaya news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 30,000 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Avaya by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 22,867 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the third quarter worth $2,388,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 6.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 112.2% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 34,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avaya by 163.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 397,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after buying an additional 246,553 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

