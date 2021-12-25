$76.05 Million in Sales Expected for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will announce $76.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.66 million. WisdomTree Investments reported sales of $67.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year sales of $302.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.80 million to $302.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $318.25 million, with estimates ranging from $313.67 million to $324.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WisdomTree Investments.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WETF. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

In related news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $33,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,732,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,142,000 after purchasing an additional 382,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,284,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,566,000 after acquiring an additional 216,843 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 2.5% in the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 4,044,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,075,000 after acquiring an additional 100,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after acquiring an additional 52,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 51,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.09. 406,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,025. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $883.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.