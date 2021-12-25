$8.42 Million in Sales Expected for Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2021

Analysts expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to report sales of $8.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.27 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year sales of $35.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.70 million to $50.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $56.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $101.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Roivant Sciences.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $11.96 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roivant Sciences (ROIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.