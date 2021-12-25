$815.24 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to report $815.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $856.63 million and the lowest is $773.85 million. Cabot reported sales of $746.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.57.

CBT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.58. 160,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,188. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.64. Cabot has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 25.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,382,000 after buying an additional 371,757 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 12.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,869,000 after buying an additional 386,016 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,588,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,372,000 after buying an additional 89,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,499,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,256,000 after buying an additional 93,211 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot (CBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.