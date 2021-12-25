$841.26 Million in Sales Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will post $841.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $835.30 million to $847.21 million. Lazard reported sales of $848.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. The business had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 61.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after buying an additional 70,437 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lazard in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Lazard by 14.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after buying an additional 34,581 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard by 4.0% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lazard in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LAZ traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,641. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.63%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

