$997.68 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will report $997.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $984.46 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted sales of $745.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $2,962,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,693 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,941 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 263,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,658,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.51. 430,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,839. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $67.98 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.21 and a 200 day moving average of $104.77.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.