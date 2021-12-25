Abyss Price Hits $0.0325 on Major Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 33.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Abyss has a market cap of $7.43 million and approximately $909,035.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded up 50.7% against the dollar. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Abyss

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

