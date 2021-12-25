Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Accuray worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Accuray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Accuray by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in Accuray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Accuray by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Accuray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Accuray in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ARAY opened at $4.89 on Friday. Accuray Incorporated has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $6.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $444.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $107.44 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $62,334.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 23,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $122,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,308 shares of company stock valued at $307,351. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accuray

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

