Accuvest Global Advisors Buys Shares of 22,877 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 459.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 26,582 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYV opened at $118.54 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $127.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.69 and its 200-day moving average is $94.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

