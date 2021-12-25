Accuvest Global Advisors Invests $304,000 in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Roku by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,386,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Roku by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 50,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,680,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $738,833.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $16,051,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 506,541 shares of company stock valued at $138,505,823. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $233.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.04, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.74. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.23 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

