Accuvest Global Advisors Invests $530,000 in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 66.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 92,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period.

Shares of EDEN opened at €108.95 ($122.42) on Friday. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a one year low of €54.51 ($61.25) and a one year high of €71.11 ($79.90). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €110.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €111.17.

