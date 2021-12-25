Accuvest Global Advisors Raises Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 39.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period.

EWT stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.85. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $67.18.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

