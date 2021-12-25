Accuvest Global Advisors Takes $2.57 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 32.2% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.4% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot stock opened at $397.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.67. The firm has a market cap of $414.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.