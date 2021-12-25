Accuvest Global Advisors Takes $409,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 43.7% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 216.7% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,662. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

NYSE KO opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $58.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

