Accuvest Global Advisors Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,000. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.6% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $153.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.02. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $279.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

