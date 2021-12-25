Acute Angle Cloud Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $243,793.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,927.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,085.35 or 0.08021897 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.44 or 0.00320927 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.70 or 0.00892844 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00013276 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00075640 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.87 or 0.00421906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.29 or 0.00251916 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

