Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.84.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADMS shares. William Blair lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Northland Securities lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.10 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.
ADMS stock remained flat at $$8.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $376.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $9.15.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMS. FMR LLC increased its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,272,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,838,000 after buying an additional 141,677 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914,938 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,222,000 after buying an additional 1,220,643 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,696,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $11,887,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after buying an additional 34,336 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Adamas Pharmaceuticals
Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.
