Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.84.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADMS shares. William Blair lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Northland Securities lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.10 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

ADMS stock remained flat at $$8.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $376.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $25.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.07 million. Analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMS. FMR LLC increased its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,272,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,838,000 after buying an additional 141,677 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914,938 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,222,000 after buying an additional 1,220,643 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,696,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $11,887,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after buying an additional 34,336 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

