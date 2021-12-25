Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Down 4% Following Insider Selling

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $28.10 and last traded at $28.18. 4,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 841,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

Specifically, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO R Mark Adams sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $42,990.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,082. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADPT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.34.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 129.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,859,000 after purchasing an additional 155,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,590,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,012,000 after purchasing an additional 270,369 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,366,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,435,000 after purchasing an additional 893,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,253,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,537,000 after purchasing an additional 51,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

