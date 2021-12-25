Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $133.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.60 and a 200 day moving average of $117.35. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.35 and a 12 month high of $138.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

In other news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 640,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $81,145,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 60,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total value of $7,643,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,491,948 shares of company stock valued at $188,019,417 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMS. Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.