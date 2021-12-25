AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 25,034 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,034 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.20.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

