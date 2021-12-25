AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,385 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 823,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,311,000 after buying an additional 192,276 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,887,000 after buying an additional 18,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,304,000 after buying an additional 43,784 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after buying an additional 40,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,261,000.

Shares of PKW stock opened at $95.59 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.99.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

