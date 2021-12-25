AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,873 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $18,357,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 27.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 18,254 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.32.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

In other DraftKings news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.52 per share, with a total value of $1,976,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,810,584.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,039,010 shares of company stock valued at $48,923,683 in the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

