AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 47,507 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,507 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 35,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 154,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 323,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,941,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,572,000 after buying an additional 993,463 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

