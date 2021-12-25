AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,196.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of NOBL opened at $96.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.95. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

