Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to announce $31.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.05 million to $31.91 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $24.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $110.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.52 million to $111.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $154.96 million, with estimates ranging from $138.02 million to $184.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.13 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS.

AERI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 815,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,090. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $403.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.85. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $21.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 357.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 68,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.