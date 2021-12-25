Affinia Financial Group LLC Has $14.07 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Affinia Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Affinia Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

SHY stock opened at $85.54 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.47 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

