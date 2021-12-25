AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ) & Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Head-To-Head Contrast

AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ) and Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AG&E and Vuzix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AG&E 0 0 0 0 N/A Vuzix 0 1 2 0 2.67

Vuzix has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 108.78%. Given Vuzix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vuzix is more favorable than AG&E.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AG&E and Vuzix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG&E N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vuzix $11.58 million 50.88 -$17.95 million ($0.48) -19.29

AG&E has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vuzix.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.4% of Vuzix shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of AG&E shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Vuzix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AG&E and Vuzix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG&E N/A N/A N/A Vuzix -191.37% -21.47% -20.77%

AG&E Company Profile

AG&E Holdings Inc. is a global distributor and manufacturer of liquid crystal display (LCD) video monitors and other related parts. It distributes products for gaming machine manufacturers, casinos, coin-operated video game manufacturers, and other display integrators markets. AG&E Holdings Inc., formerly known as Wells-Gardner Electronics Corporation, is headquartered in McCook, Illinois.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. The firm also holds 179 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. It has offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. The company was founded by Paul J. Travers in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, NY.

