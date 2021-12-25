AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 561,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,484,000 after buying an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 125,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 32.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 112,550 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth about $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 9.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

