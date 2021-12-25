Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AFLYY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HSBC cut Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $5.00.

OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.59. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air France-KLM (AFLYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.