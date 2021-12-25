AKO Capital LLP Has $263.14 Million Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,990,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,733 shares during the period. Allegion comprises approximately 2.7% of AKO Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AKO Capital LLP’s holdings in Allegion were worth $263,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Allegion by 1,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Allegion by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Allegion by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $390,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total transaction of $263,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,020 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

ALLE opened at $127.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.48. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $106.52 and a twelve month high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.70.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

