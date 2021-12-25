Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 856,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 270,798 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.72% of Alarm.com worth $67,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 16,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $82.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.61 and a 1 year high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $483,084.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,711 shares of company stock valued at $9,571,509 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

