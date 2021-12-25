Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Albertsons Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut Albertsons Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.09 to $13.90 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.06.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of -0.08.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

