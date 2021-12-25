Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on Alector in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

ALEC traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $23.72. 384,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Alector has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.93.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alector will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $1,711,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,679,500 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Alector by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alector by 91.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alector during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alector during the second quarter worth $80,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

