Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities to Neutral

Atlantic Securities cut shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $140.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $185.00.

BABA has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James downgraded Alibaba Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $233.11.

NYSE BABA opened at $118.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $321.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.45 and a 200-day moving average of $171.54.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

