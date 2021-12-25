Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Cut to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.90) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.48) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALLK. Bank of America increased their price target on Allakos from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.69.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.68. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Allakos will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,614,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,262,000 after acquiring an additional 52,126 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Allakos by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,818,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,216,000 after buying an additional 120,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allakos by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,001,000 after buying an additional 105,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allakos by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,747,000 after buying an additional 130,995 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Allakos by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,433,000 after buying an additional 225,146 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

